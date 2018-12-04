Rangers’ Steven Gerrard: We’ll tell Alfredo Morelos not to compete to keep other managers happy

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has dismissed comments made by Craig Levein about striker Alfredo Morelos.

Alfredo Morelos celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 Rangers at Tynecastle. Picture: SNS

The Hearts manager was unhappy with the number of fouls he felt the Colombian was getting away with during Rangers’ 2-1 win at Tynecastle.

He aired his grievance with how referee Bobby Madden handled the situation during an explosive post-match rant.

Gerrard, though, has little sympathy for his opposite number from Sunday’s game, as he joked about Levein’s comments on Tuesday afternoon.

He said: “Well, what we’ll do then to make all the other managers in the league happy, we’ll tell Alfredo not to compete.

“We’ll tell him to just get kicked from pillar to post from the first minute to the last. We’ll tell him just not to go near anyone.

“We’ll make it non-contact for Alfredo, see if they all like it and then no one will complain.”