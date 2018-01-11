Rangers signing Sean Goss on his recovery from broken back

New Rangers signing Sean Goss has revealed that he is lucky to be playing football at all after missing 12 months of his career with a broken back.

The injury in December 2015 effectively ended his chances at Manchester United where he had emerged from the youth ranks and was on the fringes of the first team.

A move last year to Queens Park Rangers has not given him as much game time as he would have wanted.

And now he is ready to relaunch his career on loan at Ibrox where he hopes to make an impact in the second half of the Premiership campaign.

Goss said: “I woke up in the morning and I couldn’t move. I didn’t have a clue what was going on. It turned out I had suffered a fractured back.

“I am fortunate to still be playing, when you think about it, so I don’t look back with any regret.

“When you are out for that long you’re thinking ‘what’s happening here?’

“You try not to think about it too much and take every week as it comes. You worry about it but I was lucky I was in the perfect place to get back fit with the doctors and the people they knew. Thankfully I didn’t have to have surgery. It was injections and lots of rest.”

Goss, who likes to anchor the midfield and dictate play, is set to feature tonight when Rangers face Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in Orlando in the first of two matches in the Florida Cup.

He said: “I want to repay Rangers because I really respect the opportunity they have given me. I really want what’s best for this club and hopefully I’ll get out of it what’s best for me.

“Being at Rangers feels the same as it did at Man Utd. I said that to some of the boys. I knew right away I was at a massive club. Coming away to Florida is the perfect way for me to get to know everyone.”

Rangers manager Graeme Murty believes Goss will bring hunger, steel and quality to his side. He sees the 22-year-old as the play-builder and midfield enforcer.

“Sean will bring something different,” Murty said. “If you look at what’s been said about him, when you look at the type of character he is and what style of play he can add then, again, I’m very happy to have him on board.

“He’ll go and get the ball and get the game started from the back of the pitch. He has a lovely range of passing and he can extend the game with his lovely left foot. When things are difficult and teams are hard to break down, we need someone who can dictate the tempo for us and hopefully Sean can help us there. He’s aggressive on the press, so I believe Sean can be that guy.

“I’ve told him it’s about coming here and working really hard. We need to give him as much detail as possible to help him do that.

“He’s only 22 and I think it speaks volumes for the guy that he’s gone to Manchester United and asked to leave because he wanted to play football. He’s gone out seeking games at QPR and while it hasn’t quite worked out for the moment at QPR, he’s come to Rangers seeking football once more.

“I see lots of young people sitting on good money, comfortable with not playing football.

“Sean wanted to come here and go again. That speaks volumes for him. We hope to give him that platform. Hopefully we can do as much for him as he’ll do for us.”