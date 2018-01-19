Rangers near Greg Docherty deal as Hamilton star left out of squad

Rangers are closing in on a deal to sign Hamilton midfielder Greg Docherty, according to the Daily Record.

Hamilton star Greg Docherty is wanted by Rangers. Picture: SNS

The 21-year-old didn’t train with the rest of the Accies squad today and won’t play a part in his side’s Scottish Cup clash with rivals Motherwell.

Rangers are expected to make an official bid later on Friday. Hamilton are looking for £600,000 for the player, who was the subject of a £300,000 offer earlier this week.

If Rangers can complete the deal, Docherty would become the club’s fifth new addition of the January window after Sean Goss, Jamie Murphy, Jason Cummings and Russell Martin all arrived on loan.

Rangers will return to action on Sunday when they take on Fraserburgh in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

