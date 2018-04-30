Rangers maintain media blackout over 24 hours after Celtic thrashing

Rangers have maintained their radio silence since losing 5-0 to rivals Celtic in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The Ibrox club refused to let broadcasters or the press speak with any of their players or coaching staff after the game at Parkhead, where Brendan Rodgers’ side secured the title in emphatic fashion.

In the time since there has been no update from the club on social media. Not a Facebook, Twitter or Instagram post at the time of writing. They have, however, advertised some upcoming events on the official website.

There wasn’t any announcements from the Rangers Player of the Year awards, which took place last night.

BBC journalist Tom English wrote on Twitter: “Admittedly I’m not au fait with all social media platforms but, unless I’m mistaken, there still doesn’t appear to be a word from Rangers on yesterday’s debacle. That’s quite something.”

According to reports, deals for Scott Arfield and Allan McGregor are imminent, along with the chase for Steven Gerrard as next manager, so it’s likely that Rangers are waiting for some good news to report after Sunday’s humbling.

