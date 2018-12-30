Rangers loan star Ryan Kent eyes permanent move to Ibrox

Ryan Kent is ready to commit his long-term future to Rangers if a permanent transfer is sanctioned by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The on-loan winger returned from injury to play a leading role in Rangers’ 1-0 Old Firm victory at Ibrox on Saturday which drew them level on points with Celtic at the top of the Premiership going into the winter break.

Kent signed a new contract at Liverpool last year which runs until the summer of 2022. But the 22-year-old has relished the experience of playing under Steven Gerrard this season and would welcome the opportunity to move to Ibrox on a permanent basis.

“It’s something I’m considering,” admitted Kent. “It’s a chat Rangers are going to have to have with Liverpool because I still have three years left on my contract there. So it’s a bit out of my hands.

“The honest answer is I don’t know what my future holds. That’s something Jurgen Klopp will have to answer.”

Kent was one of many Rangers players who contended for man-of-the-match plaudits in the club’s first league victory over Celtic since 2012, his eye-catching display including the assist for Ryan Jack’s winning goal.

According to Kent, much of the credit for the performance level delivered by Rangers should go to manager Gerrard.

“The manager was massively inspirational in the build-up,” added Kent. “He just told us to go and enjoy our football because that’s when we have been at our best.

“He told us to take the game to Celtic, put on a big show for the fans and that’s what we did. He wanted every player to be on board with him this week, he wanted to make sure every player was behind him.

“You could see what the victory meant to the fans and to everyone associated with Rangers Football Club.

“To us, it’s just three points but we have got ourselves back into a good position in the league. So we are going to come back firing after the break and hopefully pick up where we have left off.

“We now have a lot to look forward to in the second half of the season and the players can put everything on the line, especially for the manager. It’s up to us to carry on producing performances like that.

“Everyone was buzzing in the dressing room after the game but no-one is getting too carried away. We know it’s only the first half of the season.”