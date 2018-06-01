Rangers interested in Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch - reports

Rangers have entered the race to sign Dylan McGeouch, according to the Scottish Sun.

Dylan McGeouch is available on a free transfer. Picture: SNS

New boss Steven Gerrard, who officially takes charge of the Ibrox club today, is said to be keen on a move for the Hibs midfielder after learning of his availability on a free transfer.

McGeouch is out of contract and has so far resisted Hibs’ attempts to get him tied down to a longer deal.

The 26-year-old made his Scotland debut in the 2-0 defeat to Peru earlier this week and will remain with the national side for their meeting with Mexico this weekend.

Blackburn Rovers and Aberdeen have previously been credited with an interest in the player, who enjoyed a breakout season under Neil Lennon as Hibs finished fourth in their first campaign back in the Scottish Premiership.

