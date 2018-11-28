Rangers hit by SFA charges over criticism of ref Willie Collum

Rangers have been hit with five SFA disciplinary charges following their criticism of referee Willie Collum, writes Gavin McCafferty.

The Ibrox club made a formal complaint against Collum and criticised the match official and the SFA appeals process after failing to overturn a second yellow card received by Daniel Candeias against St Mirren.

Rangers have been accused of criticising a match official in such a way as to indicate bias or incompetence; bringing the game into disrepute; not acting in the best interests of football and two other charges relating to sportsmanship and acting towards the SFA with good faith.

The club have been given until next Tuesday to respond with a hearing pencilled in for 19 December.

Rangers appealed against the yellow card during their win in Paisley on 3 November after Candeias appeared to do nothing untoward during a clash with Anton Ferdinand.

After losing their case, Rangers said it “defied belief” that Collum had been handed a big match that weekend – Aberdeen against Hibs – while Candeias was suspended.

An statement added: “It is understood that a number of people within the Scottish FA are in no doubt Mr Collum’s judgment was flawed.

“This is by no means the first time errors of judgment have been made in matches involving this official and clearly there is an underlying issue which requires to be addressed.”

It later emerged that Candeias had been booked by Collum partly for “making gestures” towards the St Mirren defender.