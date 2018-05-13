Rangers eye move for Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara

Rangers are considering a move for Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara, according to the Sunday Express.

Ibrox scout John Brown was spotted at Dens Park yesterday as Dundee were defeated by Partick Thistle by a goal to nil, and it is believed he was in attendance to have a closer look at Kamara.

The 22-year-old has impressed in his debut season in Scottish football after leaving Arsenal. He will soon enter the final year of his contract.

His form saw him receive full international honours when he made his debut for his native Finland in November.

New Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is looking to bolster his squad ahead of next season as he aims to hit the ground running in both domestic football and on the continent.