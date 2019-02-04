Rangers cash in on Andrew Dallas’s error-fest against St Mirren

If nothing else, all those inside Ibrox on Saturday can at least say they were witness to something historic. Alas, referee Andrew Dallas will be on the wrong side of that history.

The official’s actions in awarding Rangers four penalties will ensure that this game will forever be remembered. No other side in the annals of Scottish football has been treated to such benevolence from a referee. Whatever we think of our officials, few will have made so many errors in making spot-kick calls as Dallas did on Saturday.

After repeated viewings, there is a general consenus that he called one right, three wrong, and waved away a legitimate appeal by Alfredo Morelos at the end.

Sympathy might be extended to Dallas were it not for the fact that he has bad form on this front – Celtic awarded a never-in-a-million-years penalty in the League Cup final, only days before St Johnstone were handed a never-in-a-trillion-years spot-kick to salvage a draw against Hearts.

You have to wonder why he seemed so determined to give Rangers the benefit of the doubt for three spot-kicks that followed an inarguable award after only two minutes for Ethan Erhahon clipping Jermain Defoe. The second one found the veteran English striker stumbling as if receivng contact when even on first glance it seemed pretty clear there was none.

The two penalties given in the second period even found Dallas swithering. He seemed to depend on his assistant to arrive at the erroneous conclusion that Greg Tansey handling the ball when defending his face with his hands as a James Tavernier cross flew towards him was inside the box. Replays showed it wasn’t. Neither should he have been fooled by Daniel Candeias throwing himself over the penalty box line when he had gone down in the D under a challenge by Tansey.

It was a desperate refereeing display, the damage of which is more than to the credibility of officials.

Many games down the years teams will have felt contained four incidents worthy of providing them penalties. The fact only Rangers have racked up the quartet does nothing to challenge the preconception so many supporters of other clubs have regarding a favourtism in how the Ibrox club’s games are officiated.

St Mirren would have lost on Saturday even without being done over by Dallas, but it was impossble not to feel heart sorry that the Premiership’s bottom club copped so many bad breaks. Equally, there could be nothing but admiration over their magnanimity in such circumstances. Oran Kearney was measured in setting out the injustices that had been perpetrated against his side and defender Jack Baird was positively empathetic.

“It’s hard for the refs,” the defender, pictured, said. “I’m not going to stand here and say the ref should have done this or that. He has as hard a job as we have coming here. So I don’t blame him or anything like that. It’s difficult for us. We can’t give away four pens and expect to get a decent result.”

The reality is that there was also the troubling takeaway for Steven Gerrard: barring getting four penalties, Rangers won’t be able to play as they did at the weekend and get a result at Aberdeen on Wednesday.

The Paisley club, without exhibiting a cutting edge, got at an Ibrox team that don’t look at ease with a midfield diamond to accommodate Morelos and Defoe.

Rangers will be seeking a fourth straight win when taking to the Pittodrie pitch. They haven’t had that particular quartet all season. It is the very minimum if they are to have pretensions of sustaining a title challenge to a six-points-ahead Celtic. Rangers full-back Borna Barisic, restored to the side following a frustrating spell with injury, recognises this fact – and also has one eye on the Scottish Cup last-16 tie at the weekend that will return them to Rugby Park, where they lost only 12 days ago.

“If we are to become champions then we need to go to places like Aberdeen and win. We need to win,” he said. “If we win there and at Kilmarnock, I think that would set us up very well for the rest of the season. I think it would give us a great deal of mental belief.”