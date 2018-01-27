Rangers boss Graeme Murty reveals positive feedback from Dave King

Rangers manager Graeme Murty has received a positive endorsement of his initial work in the role from chairman Dave King but remains happy to wait until the end of the season for talks over his longer term future at the club.

Murty has won eight of his 13 games in charge of Rangers since being placed in interim charge following Pedro Caixinha’s dismissal at the end of October and then confirmed in the post for the rest of the campaign on 22 December.

South Africa-based businessman King has been back in Glasgow this week, watching Rangers beat Aberdeen 2-0 at Ibrox on Wednesday night to climb into second place in the Premiership table and then accompanying Murty to the club’s annual Burns Night dinner the following evening.

As Murty, pictured, looks to stake his claim for an extended spell as manager, he knows his team’s recent encouraging form must be maintained until May if he is to retain the faith of King and his fellow directors.

“I sat next to the chairman at the Burns dinner,” said Murty. “He is positive that we are on the right path and he is conscious that it has taken time to get back to where we are now. He wants all the talk about our football club to be about things on the pitch.

“I won’t put any words in his mouth but the feedback I have had is guardedly positive because we’re in second place but it’s not about one game, it’s about making sure we sustain it. That is a criticism that has been levelled at us all the way through. It is just one game and we need to sustain and if we do that I am sure we can have a positive second half of the season.

“Next season wasn’t mentioned when we spoke and to be honest I’m comfortable with that. If I do a really good job and fulfil all the things I want to fulfil, then I’m sure we’ll have another conversation further down the line. I am really just concerned with making sure our daily work is of an elite level, our standards are as high as possible and if we do that then we give the players a good opportunity to realise the potential that this squad has.”

Murty had mixed news on the injury front to relay with midfielder Ryan Jack now requiring surgery on the knee he damaged against Motherwell last month, which could rule him out for the rest of the season. Teenager Ross McCrorie’s foot injury is not as serious as first feared, however, and will not require surgery while Kenny Miller, Lee Wallace, Jordan Rossiter and Graham Dorrans are all closing in on a return to action.

Defender Danny Wilson could be poised to leave Rangers for Major League Soccer after undergoing a medical with Colorado Rapids.

“Danny has options,” said Murty. “Until those options are concluded, we will keep that in-house. I wouldn’t say our business is concluded for this transfer window and that’s in terms of both players coming in and going out.”