Rangers 5 - 1 St Johnstone: Gerrard’s side sweep to second spot

Rangers gave another demonstration of their growing confidence as they swept St Johnstone aside 5-1 at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard had to urge his players to believe in themselves as they claimed an impressive Europa League draw with Villarreal on Thursday night.

But there were not a hint of doubt in their play against Saints as James Tavernier, Alfredo Morelos, Scott Arfield, Kyle Lafferty and Daniel Candeias fired the goals which propelled them up to second spot in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Blair Alston tucked home a late penalty but it was scant consolation on a painful day for Saints, who remain in eighth place.

News of Celtic’s last-gasp defeat at Kilmarnock ensured Ibrox was pumped up for kick-off.

The hosts were celebrating Armed Services Day and had two RAF airmen deliver the match ball before kick-off after abseiling from the roof of the Govan Stand.

And it did not take long for Gerrard’s men to make a successful take-off as they opened the scoring nine minutes in.

Joe Shaughnessy’s trip on Tavernier handed Rangers a free-kick on the edge of the box and the Ibrox skipper made the Irishman pay as he whipped the ball past the wall to leave Zander Clark no chance.

The goalkeeper did much better moments later when Morelos got a lucky bounce as he went past Richard Foster before slipping in Ryan Kent, whose low drive was pushed away well.

Foster then kicked a Lassana Coulibaly header off the line before the former Ibrox defender earned a booking for a crude hack on Kent. From the set-piece, Tavernier came close to repeating his earlier trick as he crashed the ball against the crossbar.

But the second did arrive 11 minutes before the interval. Morelos picked up possession wide on the right but, after exchanging passes with Tavernier, looked to be heading down a blind alley as Scott Tanser guided him towards the byeline.

With a shake of the hips, however, the Colombian fooled the Saints left-back into lunging at fresh air as he then cut back on to his left to smash past Clark.

It was game over on 52 minutes as Rangers wrapped up victory. Morelos sparked a rapid attack with a clever flick to escape Shaughnessy’s attentions.

Kent met his cutback but saw his powerful strike rattle the bar. Arfield latched on to the rebound in a flash and kept his shot low as he rifled home the third.

Jon Flanagan was lucky his slack backpass was not punished by Tony Watt as the former Celtic striker clipped wide of Allan McGregor’s posts.

Clark did well to keep the score down as he turned away efforts by Kent and Arfield but there was no stopping Lafferty’s goal as he climbed off the bench to sweep home from a flowing counter-attack on 74 minutes.

Alston earned his side a spot-kick three minutes later as he was tripped by Connor Goldson.

He made no mistake from the spot but the deficit was soon back at four as Candeias grabbed number five in the 79th minute, taking his time to finish off after being teed up by Arfield.