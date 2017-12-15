Rab Douglas reveals he turned down Rangers before joining Celtic

Ex-Celtic goalkeeper Rab Douglas has revealed that Rangers tried to lure him to Ibrox before he signed for their rivals.

Rab Douglas embracing Bobo Balde after a Celtic victory over Rangers in 2003. Picture: David Moir

The ex-Scottish international was starring for Dundee at the time and had both of Glasgow’s giants looking to sign him.

His representatives spoke with Rangers owner David Murray, who was looking for a stopper to deputise for Stefan Klos while the German was out of action, but Douglas had reservations about joining the club as a long-term back-up.

He later met with Martin O’Neill and agreed to sign on at Parkhead, where he would soon displace Jonathan Gould as the No.1 and make over 100 league appearances across a five-year spell.

Douglas told BBC Sportsound: “Rangers were actually in for me first.

“I never spoke to Dick Advocaat. David Murray was in charge and told my agent Blair Morgan I’d play four games and then Stefan Klos [who was injured] would come back in.

“Blair went back and said, ‘Robert would have concerns about that’. David Murray said, ‘Any unhappy player at Rangers can jog on.’ It didn’t sit right with me.

“Blair Morgan would’ve doubled his money if I’d gone to Rangers but he told me to go to Celtic.

“A lot of agents get stick and I take my hat off to Blair for that one.”

