Police warn against anti-social behaviour before Rangers-Celtic clash

Police in Glasgow have warned football fans against anti-social behaviour ahead of the Old Firm clash this weekend.

Rangers take on Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday, with about 50,000 spectators expected to pack the stadium.

There will be a “notable increase” in the number of officers in the area and around Glasgow for the match.

Superintendent Alan Murray said: “Anyone intent in causing disorder, indulging in anti-social behaviour or hate crime can expect to be arrested by police. So, don’t risk missing the match.

“We want the focus to be on the football and I am urging the thousands of supporters attending this match, which is important for both teams, to behave responsibly.

“We have planned extensively with the safety of the public being our priority.

“Remember that police officers are also there to facilitate your safe enjoyment of the event.

“So, if you need advice please don’t hesitate to approach them. They are there to help and like to engage with supporters, so if you have the time, please feel free to stop for a chat.”

