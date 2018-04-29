‘Piling on the agony’: Green Brigade welcome Rangers to Celtic Park

Prior to Sunday’s match at Celtic Park, supporters group The Green Brigade unleashed another one of their noted banners, this time warning rivals Rangers of what was to come.

READ MORE - Celtic’s Scott Brown: ‘They said I was done. I’m still bossing games’

Celtic fans unveil a display prior to their side's match with Rangers. Picture: Getty

“Piling on the agony, putting on the style” read the banner in the corner, with three treasured images from recent derbies.

At the centre was a likeness of a topless Scott Brown in shades, a pose the captain donned after the 3-2 victory at Ibrox in March. This was flanked by Tom Rogic netting the equaliser in that match and one of Jozo Simunovic tackling Kenny Miller, a throwback to the first derby of the season, which Celtic won 2-0.

Needing a victory to secure the title, Celtic raced into an early lead through Odsonne Edouard. The Frenchman scored again later in the half and when James Forrest made it 3-0, the game was over by half-time.