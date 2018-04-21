Partick Thistle 2 - 1 Hamilton: Jags fight back to ignite survival hopes

Two goals in eight second-half minutes breathed fresh life into Partick Thistle’s relegation fight in a 2-1 win over Hamilton.

The Jags, bottom of the table going into the game, looked to be heading eight points adrift of safety after David Templeton’s first-half strike.

With his side in desperate need of inspiration, captain Kris Doolan picked the perfect time to score his 100th league goal for the club after the hour, before Ryan Edwards smashed in eight minutes later to complete the turnaround.

It was the first game at the Energy Check Stadium at Firhill since the death of former manager and fan favourite John Lambie, and there was understandably a highly-charged atmosphere before kick-off, with the home fans in good voice.

Tributes were paid to the former manager - who also had a spell with Accies - and the energy from the stands appeared to rub off on the players, despite their poor run of late that saw them go into the game without a win in 10.

Erskine and Andrew McCarthy were immediately into their work as the Jags started on the front foot, but Doolan’s early effort was easily claimed by Gary Woods.

That pattern of play continued for much of the opening 20 minutes but it was the visitors who had the first clear opening as Marios Ogkmpoe raced clear before he appeared to be brought down by Tomas Cerny - but referee John Beaton remained unmoved as Baily Cargill cleared.

The game went quiet as the break approached, but it took a moment of individual magic from Templeton to break the deadlock.

The midfielder picked the ball up in the inside left position after Christie Elliott missed an interception before driving at the defence and curling a low effort into the far corner for his ninth of the season, minutes before the whistle went.

The second half continued in the same manner, with Thistle dominating possession but toothless in attack as Accies threatened on the counter.

The hosts were rewarded after the hour mark when, after a corner was not cleared, Callum Booth had time to pick out Doolan in the area and the striker’s header was perfectly placed to pull the Jags level.

From there there was only one way the game was going as the fans roared their players on.

The Accies defence became ragged and after Conor Sammon whipped a deflected effort narrowly wide, they failed to clear a corner and Edwards lashed in from 10 yards to spark wild celebrations.

Despite nerves on the pitch and in the stands, Thistle did enough to see the game out and climb above Ross County to 11th in the Premiership table.