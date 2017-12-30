Partick Thistle 2 - 0 Ross County: Jags send County to the bottom

Goals from Kris Doolan and Conor Sammon claimed a crucial win for Partick Thistle over fellow Ladbrokes Premiership strugglers Ross County.

Doolan capitalised on a mistake from Andrew Davies before Sammon netted late on in a 2-0 win at the Energy Check Stadium, which sees Thistle leapfrog their opponents in the table.

The Staggies remain without a win since early November and must now face the winter break three points adrift at the bottom of the league after barely mustering a chance in Glasgow.

On a day when the league’s two worst-performing sides went head to head, it was predictable that there was little to talk about early on.

Both sides were clearly keen to give little away, and it made for a cagey opening as they cancelled each other out.

County briefly thought they had scored in the 10th minute when Sean Kelly finished at the back post after Davies flicked on a Michael Gardyne free-kick, but the flag went up on the far side as he wheeled away in celebration.

Miles Storey looked lively before going off injured, and capitalised on a slip at the back by Marcus Fraser before firing straight at Scott Fox from the edge of the area.

There were few chances as the half went on before a mistake from captain Davies gifted the lead to the Jags out of nothing.

The defender - who looked to be struggling throughout with a knee problem suffered during the week - was under no pressure but horribly underhit a back pass and Doolan raced onto it before going past Fox and sliding into an empty net in the 34th minute.

He could have made amends almost immediately, but headed a Gardyne corner wide from close range under little pressure as the first period drifted to a close.

Despite being starved of possession, it was Thistle who were the more threatening and went close as Sammon bullied the defence before seeing two efforts well saved by Fox, while Doolan also wasted an excellent opportunity.

Tomas Cerny did not have a save to make until the 81st minute when Jamie Lindsay headed straight at him, before Sammon secured the three points.

The striker raced down the left and slotted nicely into the right corner for his second of the season and a third consecutive home win for Thistle.