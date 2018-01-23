Partick Thistle 1 - 2 Celtic: How the players rated on each side

Marks out of ten for every player in Celtic’s 2-1 win over Partick Thistle.

PARTICK THISTLE

Tomas Cerny - 8

Made a few decent stops and was also quick at getting off his line when needed. Saw the winning goal squirm away from him.

Mustapha Dumbuya - 4

Looked very rusty early on after a long time out through injury. Settled but made a dreadful mistake to concede penalty by tripping Scott Sinclair.

Niall Keown - 6

Made a few clearances inside the penalty box but ultimately couldn’t stop Celtic getting the winner.

Baily Cargill - 7

Got back to make a terrific challenge on Leigh Griffiths when the striker looked certain to score a third. Promising start to his Thistle career.

James Penrice - 6

The youngster showed a lot of enthusiasm to get forward. He kept James Forrest quiet in the first half but struggled against the Celtic winger in the second.

Abdul Osman - 6

Another player with a rusty showing as the captain struggled a little with his touch and passing in the early going.

Andrew McCarthy - 7

Battled well in the centre of the park and generally limited Callum McGregor’s impact on the game.

Blair Spittal - 8

He was Thistle’s most creative player in his 55 minutes on the park, including getting to the ball ahead of Dedryck Boyata and playing it wide for Miles Storey who then won the penalty. Sacrificed for a change of shape.

Ryan Edwards - 7

His pressing was good as he continually intercepted slack passes in Celtic’s half. However, he needs to do more to track runners when Thistle are penned deep around their own area.

Miles Storey - 7

Was a threat with his pace and direct running, including winning the penalty. Needs to be less slack with his passing at times.

Conor Sammon - 7

Very quiet opening 20 minutes but grew into the game. Thistle really missed his presence in attack when he went off.

SUBS

Adam Barton - 5 - Should have been stronger in his challenge on Griffiths in the build up to the winning goal.

Kris Doolan - 5 - Didn’t really get into the game after coming off the bench.

Chris Erskine - 5 - See above.

CELTIC

Craig Gordon - 7

Made one good save from Storey. Otherwise the Celtic keeper didn’t have a lot to do.

Mikael Lustig - 4

Solid enough in the opening 20 minutes but as soon as Thistle started to ask questions he fell to pieces. Struggled to deal with Storey and gave away the penalty with a tug on the striker. Hooked at half-time.

Kristoffer Ajer - 6

Looked a little nervy as he gifted Thistle possession in the first half on a couple of occasions. Improved after the break.

Dedryck Boyata - 6

The weaker of the two centre-backs. Not as capable as Ajer at moving the ball into attack, he didn’t have a particularly strong defensive game either.

Kieran Tierney - 7

The full-back had a great start as he bombed forward constantly. However, he faded a little as the half went on and was asked to play a less attacking role in the second period.

Scott Brown - 7

Wasn’t quite his usual self in the first half but grew into the match. Had a great last half an hour where he helped make the winning goal for Leigh Griffiths, first by winning the ball and then getting forward to supply the cross.

James Forrest - 8

Took a while to get going but really terrorised young left-back Penrice in the second period. Unlucky not to score.

Olivier Ntcham - 8

Seemed to be at the heart of everything in the early exchanges. Dropped off a little between the Thistle goal and Celtic’s equaliser, with a few slack passes, but picked it up again thereafter.

Callum McGregor - 7

Another who was kept largely quiet in the first half, he improved as Celtic began to ramp up the pressure later on.

Scott Sinclair - 8

The attacker was a menace every time he got on the football, including winning the penalty which he scored himself to level the scores.

Odsonne Edouard - 6

Some heavy touches and a couple of chances he probably could have done better with. Playing alongside Griffiths after his team-mate’s introduction, he was able to influence the game a bit more as he dropped deep to pick up possession.

SUBS

Leigh Griffiths - 8 - Scored the winning goal and generally helped his side become much more threatening following his half-time introduction.

Jozo Simunovic - 7 - Made a crucial block when it looked like Penrice was ready to unleash a late effort from the edge of the penalty area.

Nir Bitton - n/a - On late.