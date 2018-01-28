Own Coyle: Ross County have the quality to survive relegation

Owen Coyle admits frustration is one of several emotions he has encountered as Ross County struggle but he remains confident of survival.

The Staggies sit bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership and are without a win in 11 matches, three points behind Partick Thistle.

Ahead of the visit of second-placed Rangers today, the County manager, who took over at the Highland club from Jim McIntyre in September, looked for an upturn in fortunes.

“There are a number of emotions and frustration is certainly one of them because some of it has been self-inflicted,” he said. “That’s what we have to change. We have to accept responsibility and look to affect that change.

“When we came in we were asked to keep the team in the league and that is what we look to do. We remain convinced that will happen.

“We have the games between now and the end of the season to ensure that safety and that’s what we look to do. It will take hard work, it will take a lot of things but there is no doubt that we have the quality to do that.”

County lost 2-1 at Ibrox in December after taking the lead but Coyle knows the Govan club have been boosted by several new signings.

He said: “They have signed some good players and they had a great result at home against Aberdeen [2-0 win on Wednesday night] to show they are a very good side.

“Jamie Murphy has come in, Russell Martin at the back, the boy [Sean] Goss who was at Manchester United and QPR, they have just signed [Greg] Docherty from Hamilton who is a very good player, so I think they have invested domestically in some good players and we will give them the utmost respect.”