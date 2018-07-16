Old Firm target Harry Wilson set to join Derby County

Harry Wilson, a target of both Celtic and Rangers this summer, looks set to join English Championship side Derby County.

Harry Wilson spent part of last season on loan at Hull City. Picture: Getty

The Liverpool youngster will go out on loan for the duration of the 2018/19 season as he seeks regular first-team football.

Each of Scotland’s biggest two clubs were hopeful of tempting the player north of the border, with Celtic reportedly having a bid turned down, but Liverpool wished for Wilson to remain in England.

At Pride Park he will join up with Chelsea legend Frank Lampard. The former England team-mate of ‘Gers boss Steven Gerrard agreed to become the club’s manager earlier this summer.

Stoke and Swansea are still in the hunt for the 21-year-old winger and will be looking to gazump Derby with a last-minute bid, though it was reported in the Daily Mirror on Sunday that the deal was all but done.

