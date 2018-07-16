Old Firm target Harry Wilson set to join Derby County

Harry Wilson, a target of both Celtic and Rangers this summer, looks set to join English Championship side Derby County.
The Liverpool youngster will go out on loan for the duration of the 2018/19 season as he seeks regular first-team football.
Each of Scotland’s biggest two clubs were hopeful of tempting the player north of the border, with Celtic reportedly having a bid turned down, but Liverpool wished for Wilson to remain in England.
At Pride Park he will join up with Chelsea legend Frank Lampard. The former England team-mate of ‘Gers boss Steven Gerrard agreed to become the club’s manager earlier this summer.
Stoke and Swansea are still in the hunt for the 21-year-old winger and will be looking to gazump Derby with a last-minute bid, though it was reported in the Daily Mirror on Sunday that the deal was all but done.
