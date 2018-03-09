Old Firm fans urged to ‘sing something else’ by anti-sectarian charity

Leading anti-sectarian charity Nil by Mouth have launched a campaign aiming to discourage bigoted songs from being sung by Celtic and Rangers fans.

Ahead of this weekend’s clash at Ibrox, supporters are being urged to ‘Sing Something Else’ by the new attempt at tackling the problem in Scottish society.

Three videos have also been created which will run on Nil by Mouth’s YouTube channel and social media platforms. They are hoping the clubs will respond by sharing their message.

The charity was set up by Cara Henderson after the 1995 murder of her friend Mark Scott.

Nil by Mouth Campaign Director Dave Scott said: “Sectarian singing and chanting remains a very real issue in Scotland and as the debate around the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act proves there are no easy answers to the problem.

Celtic and Rangers will meet this coming Sunday at Ibrox. Picture: John Devlin

“That is why we feel there is a need for a campaign that highlights the very real human consequences of such behaviour, which can range from the courtroom to the employment tribunal to the accident and emergency ward.

“The ‘Father and Son’ video is particularly poignant as we have worked with several men whose sectarian behaviour has cost them their relationships with their children and many more who have expressed their regret that their kids have learned sectarian words or slogans from the mouths of their fathers.

“We have always found that our most effective campaigns are those which harness the creativity and imagination of young people, and the quality of the films and the clarity of the message produced by the students was exceptional.

“We will be writing to football clubs, governing bodies, supporters groups, employers, student unions and equality groups asking them to share this powerful message far and wide.

“It’s 2018 and truly time people learned to ‘sing something else’.”

