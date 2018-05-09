New website to provide advanced statistics for Scottish football

A new website launching next week will streamline Scottish football’s burgeoning advanced analytics community.

Modern Fitba brings together some of the more recognisable alternative media personalities and data analysts from the SPFL Twittersphere under one roof.

At present, several individual analysts and writers take their statistics from different sources, or create their own, which leads to an inconsistency in the data available to interested supporters.

With a growing interest in statistics as a means of judging a player’s true worth, Modern Fitba is hoping to satisfy the demand and become a one-stop shop in the eyes of fans.

The free-to-read website, which launches Monday 14 May, also promises to provide in-depth tactical analysis.

Co-founder Christian Wulff said: “Over the last few years, a small community of tactical and statistical analysts covering the SPFL have sprung up on social media.

“The driving purpose behind Modern Fitba is to combine all that knowledge and enthusiasm for Scottish football into one site, where we want to provide the most thorough and engaging analysis available, all for free.

“Through this we hope we can become a welcome addition to the coverage of the game in Scotland.”