New Hibs keeper Scott Bain denies bust-up with Dundee boss Neil McCann

New Hibernian signing Scott Bain insists he is not leaving Dundee on bad terms despite falling out of favour.

READ MORE - Where every Scottish Premiership club may look to strengthen in January

Bain joined Hibs on a six-month loan earlier this week to confirm his departure from Dens Park, where he was frozen out of the first-team picture.

The goalkeeper has not played since late October amid rumours of a bust-up with manager Neil McCann following a 3-1 home defeat to Hamilton, but Bain denies the widespread rumours that he clashed with the Dundee boss.

“All I can say is that there wasn’t any of that, there wasn’t anything with changing rooms or dressing rooms, but it’s not something I can really talk about,” he said.

“It’s still ongoing with regards to the PFA (Professional Footballers Association).”

Bain has been subject to an ongoing internal disciplinary at Dundee, and he explained: “There was a fine that was being disputed, and because I’m still contracted to Dundee, it’s still being disputed.”

However, despite the apparent tension between Bain and McCann - and the 26-year-old admitted he did not speak to the Dee boss before leaving for Easter Road - he does not feel as though he is leaving on bad terms.

He said: “I had three-and-a-half great years at Dundee.

“They took a chance on me at Alloa and I was treated really well there by all the staff and players.

“I have a great relationship with all the boys in the changing room and I helped them at the start of the season to rack up some points, so I didn’t leave on bad terms, no.”

The move to Edinburgh is a perfect one for both parties, with Bain keen to prove himself and try to force his way back into the Scotland setup, and Hibs currently short of goalkeeping cover with Ross Laidlaw out injured.

“It’s a huge opportunity for me,” he added. “I will work as hard as I possibly can to push to be number one, but competition is great at clubs and if it can help Ofir (Marciano) push himself as well, it just leads to good performances.

“Hibs is a massive club with great facilities, a great stadium and obviously I haven’t been playing for the past month or so, so it’s great for me to be around a club that wants me to be there.”

Bain, who grew up a Hearts fan, hopes to do enough to earn a full contract in the summer when his Dundee deal expires, and is confident he can force his way back into the international squad.

He said: “I have belief in myself and my ability, and that’s evident from my time at Dundee that I can produce performances that are at the top of this level.

“I have a big six months ahead of me and it’s a challenge, but I’m looking forward to it.”

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Rangers’ January clear-out | Kieran Tierney on Man United shortlist | Jamie Murphy to sign until 2021