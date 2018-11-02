Neil Lennon’s conduct was ‘shocking’ claims former police chief

Neil Lennon could have caused a riot with his actions at Tynecastle, according to former Scottish Police Federation chairman Les Gray.

Neil Lennon was struck by a coin during Wednesday night's Edinburgh derby. Picture: SNS

The Hibs manager was struck by a coin during the 0-0 Edinburgh derby encounter with Hearts after celebrating a late disallowed goal in the direction of the home fans.

Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal was also attacked by fans in the away end in a game that was marred by off-field incidents.

While Gray insists there’s no defence for a fan throwing an object at Lennon, he still believes the authorities should speak to the ex-Celtic boss about his behaviour on the touchline.

He told Scotland Tonight: “There’s no justification for what happened to Neil Lennon, the Hearts goalkeeper and the third person who has allegedly been assaulted.

“It’s disgusting, it’s disgraceful. And they’re not just bringing disrepute to themselves and the club, but the whole of Scotland.

“Something that comes to mind with me is that Neil Lennon needs to take responsibility for Neil Lennon.

“I thought his conduct, before this incident, was shocking and, quite frankly, I will be amazed if the football authorities and even Police Scotland don’t decide that they need to have a word in his ear to say, ‘you can’t do that in these circumstances’.

“He really could have caused a riot. If some of the Hearts fans could have come on to the pitch, some of the Hibs fans could have came on to the pitch to react to that.

“There’d have been a lot of trouble, a lot of people would have been assaulted and a lot of arrests.

“It’s crazy, he lets himself down by doing that.”