Neil Lennon: Rangers’ long search for a manager is ‘a bit peculiar’

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon has admitted his surprise of the turmoil surrounding Rangers following their latest setback.

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon speaks to the press ahead of his side's game against Rangers. Picture: SNS

The Ibrox club, and much of Scottish football, were stunned when Derek McInnes turned down the opportunity to take the vacant manager’s position, instead choosing to remain at Aberdeen.

In the meantime caretaker Graeme Murty has led the club to three successive wins and they currently sit second in the Premiership table, but despite their recent form, Lennon has been surprised by their continued off-field struggles.

“It’s a sign of the times,” he said. “Five or 10 years ago, people would have snapped your hand off to be Rangers manager.

“It’s difficult for me to comment because I don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes. I was surprised Derek turned it down but there were obviously personal and other reasons for not taking the job.

“It is a bit peculiar that a club of that stature, it’s taken them so long to find a manager, but they will feel it’s important that it’s not just a short-term fix.”

Lennon’s Hibs side are set to host Gers at Easter Road on Wednesday night after coming from two goals down to claim a thrilling point against Celtic on Sunday, and he is well aware of the threat they pose despite their troubles.

The former Celtic manager said: “They’re still in the embryonic stages of building to try and get back to where they were, and that takes a bit of time.

“We respect them, I think it will be a difficult game. They are second in the league, but they should be second in the league with the resources they have.

“They are off the back of three wins so maybe they are starting to find a consistency of performance. We have to be mindful of that and not get carried away by the comeback on Sunday.”

A win on Wednesday night would see Hibs go level on points with Gers, while Aberdeen are also currently on 33 and while he is not expecting to finish the season as high as second, Lennon knows it is important to capitalise while they can.

“It’s a difficult ask to finish second, but while we’re in amongst it then yeah (we have a chance),” he said.

“Three points are important because we have Aberdeen at the weekend, and it’s a big game between two big clubs.

“There’s a rivalry there now, established since the cup final and with both teams being in the Championship in their recent history.”

