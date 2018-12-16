Neil Lennon hails ‘remarkable’ Hibs showing - but remains ‘annoyed’

Neil Lennon hailed Hibs’ “remarkable” performance following yesterday’s 2-0 victory over Celtic and challenged his side to secure an Old Firm double against Rangers on Wednesday.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon applauds the Easter Road crowd at full-time. Picture: PA

Missing as many as seven first-team regulars, Hibs produced their best performance of the season to leave their manager with mixed emotions. Lennon admitted he was irked as well as delighted with his team showing what they are capable of after a run of poor results in November and early December.

Goals from Vykintas Slivka and Florian Kamberi, the first coming after only 46 seconds, secured a result that leaves Hibs still in eighth place but eight points off top spot. They host Rangers in midweek.

“The three points are marvellous, gets us back in amongst it,” said Lennon. “Wednesday is a game in hand so we have to try to maximise it and build on it.

“It’s a remarkable performance under the circumstances considering the omissions we had from the squad,” he said.

“I’m proud and delighted – but I’m also annoyed because two weeks ago against Kilmarnock we were pathetic and now we’ve put together two back-to-back wins playing well. That should kick-start our season now and if we overcome Rangers on Wednesday we’re back in the top six and things look healthy again.”

Lennon acknowledged Celtic could have been down to ten men in the first-half when Scott Brown crudely scythed down opening goalscorer Slivka. The Lithuanian was replaced at half-time having been unable to run off the knock sustained in the challenge. He is now a doubt to make the game against Rangers.

“It was a bit reckless,” said Lennon. “I don’t think it was deliberate, it’s sort of a scissor motion but at match pace did not look a red card. Look at it again and it may have been.”