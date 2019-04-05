Neil Lennon aims swipe at Steven Gerrard after ‘victim card’ remark

Neil Lennon has rubbished Steven Gerrard’s claims that Celtic played the “victim card” in the wake of last Sunday’s Old Firm clash.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon. Picture: SNS

The Rangers manager made the comments after Lennon complained about the treatment Scott Brown received throughout Celtic’s 2-1 victory.

The Celtic skipper was elbowed by Alfredo Morelos, who was shown a straight red card, and struck in the face by Ryan Kent during the 90 minutes.

At full-time he was then confronted by an angry Andy Halliday after celebrating in the direction of the Rangers fans. Halliday was also sent off.

Gerrard reacted to Lennon’s comments by saying: “Neil Lennon will say what Neil Lennon wants to say. His assistant will say whatever he wants to say. If they want to play the victim card, that’s up to them.”

Lennon answered back at Friday’s press conference, dismissing most comments that have come from the Ibrox boss in recent days.

The Celtic manager said: “The only rational thing Steven Gerrard has said this week is that they played the best team in the country on Sunday.”