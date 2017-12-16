Motherwell sign Greek goalkeeper Gennadios Xenodochov

Have your say

Motherwell have completed a short-term deal for Greek goalkeeper Gennadios Xenodochov.

The Greek stopper has put pen to paper on a temporary contract that will keep him at the club until the middle of January following goalkeeper issues at Fir Park.

Well have had to play the last two matches with no goalkeeper on their substitute bench.

Number one Trevor Carson is sidelined with a shoulder injury, while SPFL rules prevent the return of Peter Morrison from a loan at Clyde despite the club having a recall option.

It has left Russell Griffiths has the club’s only recognised goalkeeper.

Xenodochov started his career with OFI Crete. After loan spells at lower league clubs in Crete, he moved to the mainland to play for Thrasyvoulos and Doxa Drama.

Moves followed to Zakynthos and Larissa, the latter at which he received brief worldwide attention for scoring a header from a corner kick in the 96th minute in a match to earn his team a draw.

In the 2016/17 season, the 29-year-old made 17 appearances in the Greek Superleague, keeping clean sheets against both Olympiacos and Panathinaikos.

Xenodochov will go straight into the squad for the trip to face Kilmarnock on Saturday afternoon.