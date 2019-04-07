Motherwell 0 - 3 Rangers: How the Motherwell players rated
Ratings out of ten for the home players as Motherwell are easily defeated by Rangers at Fir Park.
1. Mark Gillespie
Wasn't at fault for any of the three goals. (5/10)
2. Liam Grimshaw
Had a few promising runs forward. (6/10)
3. Richard Tait
Solid on the left side of the back four. (6/10)
4. Tom Aldred
Had two really poor attempt at clearances in the first half, one of which allowed Scott Arfield to score the opener. Improved after the break. (5/10)
