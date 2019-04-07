editorial image

Motherwell 0 - 3 Rangers: How the Motherwell players rated

Ratings out of ten for the home players as Motherwell are easily defeated by Rangers at Fir Park.

Wasn't at fault for any of the three goals. (5/10)

1. Mark Gillespie

Wasn't at fault for any of the three goals. (5/10)
Had a few promising runs forward. (6/10)

2. Liam Grimshaw

Had a few promising runs forward. (6/10)
Solid on the left side of the back four. (6/10)

3. Richard Tait

Solid on the left side of the back four. (6/10)
Had two really poor attempt at clearances in the first half, one of which allowed Scott Arfield to score the opener. Improved after the break. (5/10)

4. Tom Aldred

Had two really poor attempt at clearances in the first half, one of which allowed Scott Arfield to score the opener. Improved after the break. (5/10)
