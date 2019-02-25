Michael Stewart reveals new time slot for Sportscene on BBC Scotland

Sportscene will have a new home on the recently launched BBC Scotland channel.

The switch was revealed by regular panelist Michael Stewart on Twitter on Sunday afternoon, just a few hours before the channel began broadcasting.

The Scottish Premiership highlights show will start at 7.15pm every week on BBC Scotland from next Sunday. It will then be repeated later in the evening on BBC One Scotland, which next week will be 11.35pm.

Sportscene will be joined on the new channel by another Scottish football show, A View From The Terrace, which will air every Friday evening at 11pm.