Lustig admits doubts over Celtic future

Mikael Lustig has admitted he is unsure of his future at Celtic as he waits to learn if the Scottish champions will take up their option to extend his contract.

The Swedish international defender’s current deal expires at the end of this season but includes a clause which allows Celtic to retain his services for at least another year.

Lustig has been linked with a move to Swedish champions AIK and makes no secret of his desire to return to his homeland before he ends his playing career.

But the 31-year-old believes he still has plenty to offer Celtic and hopes to be given the opportunity to add to the impressive haul of winners’ medals he has collected since joining the club in 2012.

“We’ll see what happens,” said Lustig. “It’s up to Celtic, so I think we will see what happens in a couple of weeks.

“Celtic have an option to take up. We’ve done that before but they are always trying to improve the team. That’s normal. So I don’t know what will happen, but I am all about the team. As long as Celtic do good, I am happy. But I am here to fight for my position and of course I want to be here. I have always said I lovethis club and I love Glasgow but I am 100 percent sure I am going to move back to Sweden one day.

“We will see when that happens. There is more history to be made here at Celtic, of course, but I am 32 in a couple of weeks.

“Of course I always want to play for Celtic, but I know my ability and if they don’t want me then I am sure I will find a place where I am going to be happy.

“My body feels really good. I have played a lot of games with my club and done amazing things with the Swedish national team as well.

“As long as I am able to play that many games and the body still feels fine then, touch wood, I have a few years left at the top level yet.”

Lustig’s immediate focus is on helping Celtic stay in contention for a place in the last 32 of the Europa League when they travel to face his former club Rosenborg in Trondheim on Thursday night.

Celtic opened a two-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership with their 3-0 win at Hamilton Accies on Saturday and Lustig feels they are capable of securing a first away victory in the group which has previously seen them lose in both Salzburg and Leipzig.

“We feel confident at the moment,” he said. “We struggled with injuries in defence for these Europa League games earlier in the season but in the last month or so, we have proved we have a lot of quality and depth in the squad.

“We have kept clean sheets in our last two trips to Trondheim to play Rosenborg over the last couple of seasons, so hopefully we can make it three.

“The guys who have come in to the team have done really well and now guys are coming back from injury as well and it’s up to the gaffer to choose.

“Everyone will want to play on Thursday but the main thing is that we are working hard together and when we do that, we know we can get a positive result.”