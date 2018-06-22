Livingston offer rape case David Goodwillie top-flight return

Livingston will hand former Scotland striker David Goodwillie a route back to top-flight football if they can agree a transfer fee with League 2 club Clyde.

The move would see Goodwillie become a full-time player for the first time since Lord Armstrong ruled in a January 2017 civil action that he and ex-Dundee United team-mate David Robertson had raped Denise Clair following a night out in Armadale, West Lothian, in January 2011.

The 29-year-old, who has been with Clyde since March 2017, has a year left on his contract and, while a bid is believed to have been made, the clubs are thought to be a long way apart in terms of a transfer fee.

Clyde are thought to be looking for a six-figure payment for the three-times capped striker.

If the transfer does happen it would see Goodwillie return to the Scottish Premiership for the first time since playing with Aberdeen and Ross County in 2015-16.

Goodwillie, who started his career at United before moving to Blackburn Rovers for around £2 million in 2011, was with Plymouth Argyle when Lord Armstrong’s decision awarding Clair £100,000 in damages was made. He left the Pilgrims in January 2017 to concentrate on an appeal against the rape ruling, which was unsuccessful in November 2017.

After playing amateur football for Perthshire team Doune Castle Amateurs Goodwillie was signed by Clyde. He scored 27 times last season.

His return to football sparked protests led by Clyde-supporting MSP John Mason, who pledged not to watch the side while Goodwillie played for them.

Goodwillie has earned praise from his managers, however, for his attitude and hard work and Clyde chairman Norrie Innes defended the striker after criticism of the continued support for him. “If he was the type of character that was toxic or negative in any way he would not be here,” he said. “I do not care if he is [Lionel] Messi. He has conducted himself in an absolutely exemplary fashion.”

Innes also said: “David should be playing at a higher level.”