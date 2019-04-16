Kris Boyd reveals phone call with terrified young fan after Celtic match

Kris Boyd has revealed a conversation with a terrified eight-year-old fan whom he had to assure it was safe to still come to football matches.

The Celtic fans invade the park following Scott Brown's (not pictured) late winner against Kilmarnock in February. Picture: SNS

The youngest was said to be worried after witnessing Kilmarnock’s 1-0 defeat to Celtic in February. It was a match where sectarian singing was targetted at the striker, while fans invaded the pitch after Scott Brown’s late winner and smoke bombs were thrown.

Boyd used the call as an example of why clubs should be doing much more to protect the image of Scottish football.

He told the Daily Record: “Someone contacted me recently asking if I’d get in touch with a little eight-year-old boy – he was terrified to come to a Kilmarnock game because of what happened in that Celtic match.

“It’s not right a kid of that age is worried about watching football. Some people need to wake up to how their behaviour is impacting on others.

“There are 18, 19, 20-year-olds who are going to games thinking the way they behave is acceptable. If they aren’t weeded out now everything could explode.

“If clubs want to depend on this 100 or 200 people who probably go and get tanked up with the bevvy before going to a game to hurl abuse at people and chuck things, then that’s up to them.

“But, for me, they know exactly who they are. They sit in the same sections every week. So the clubs should go in and sort them out.”