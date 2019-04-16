Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd may retire at the end of the season

Kris Boyd has revealed that he’s considering retirement at the end of the season as he’s unsure of whether he wants to continue at Rugby Park.

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd. Picture: SNS

The 35-year-old was the top goalscorer in the Ladbrokes Premiership last term but has found goals more difficult to come by this season as he’s flitted in and out of the starting XI under Steve Clarke.

A move away from Killie would perhaps secure first-team football for the veteran striker, though he’s concerned that another manager and board of directors won’t be as accommodating when it comes to his work in the media.

Boyd is a Sky Sports pundit and writes columns for the Scottish Sun. He’s been criticised for his frank views on other players while still a professional himself, but his employers have been happy for him to continue.

He’s not sure that other clubs would be so understanding. He also doesn’t want to drop down a level in order to maintain his media work and secure first-team football.

He told the Scottish Sun: “I don’t know what I want to do yet. This season has been frustrating. To go from being the top scorer in the league last season to being out of the team has been very difficult for me to take because I haven’t been one over my career who has been in and out of the team.

“I have been at a certain level for a number of years and I don’t want to go down the leagues. There are a few people who mump and moan about what I get away with saying while I’m at Kilmarnock. What would happen if I trapped elsewhere and was annoying people?

“Kilmarnock have been brilliant for me. To go to another club, in terms of media work and things like that, it might not be the in thing.

“I’ll get my head down and then I’ll speak to the manager and the club about exactly what I’m going to do next.”