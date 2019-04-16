Kilmarnock cut Rangers allocation for final game of the season

Kilmarnock have decided to cut Rangers’ allocation for the clash between the two teams on the final day of the season.

A general view of Rugby Park, home of Kilmarnock. Picture: SNS

Steve Clarke’s side are currently in third place and could ensure a long-awaited return to European football with a result against the Ibrox men.

In order to give themselves the best chance possible, and also to celebrate a tremendously successful league season, they have decided to try and entice more Kilmarnock fans to the game.

Instead of getting both the Chadwick and Moffat stands, at either end of the ground, Rangers will only be given the latter for the fixture on 19 May.

A club statement read: “What has already been an unforgettable season for everyone at Killie still promises so much as we head into the final five weeks of the campaign.

“Guided by Steve Clarke and Alex Dyer, our squad is challenging at the top end of the Scottish Premiership with the real possibility of breaking last season’s club-record points total.

“As we continue our 150th Anniversary celebrations, we want to turn our final match of the season on Sunday, May 19 at home to Rangers into a celebration of all things Killie. With this in mind, we as a Board of Directors have made the decision to house Rangers FC supporters solely in the Chadwick Stand with Kilmarnock supporters in the remaining three stands.

“Moffat Stand season ticket holders will be able to purchase reduced rate tickets for their regular place in the stand, priced Adult £15, Concession (Over 65s, U21s and Students) £10 and U16 £5. Our KCST team will have increased community games and activities on offer in our Family Fan Zone behind the Moffat Stand so get along early and join in the fun.

“Kilmarnock supporters can buy a ticket for the Frank Beattie, East Stand or Moffat Stand priced Adults £27, Concession (U21, 65+ and Students) £19, U16s £10.”

Chairman Billy Bowie added: “Kilmarnock FC is a family club and we want to make sure Rugby Park is an enjoyable and safe environment for people to enjoy watching football. As promised, we have worked with and listened to feedback from our leading supporters’ groups in a real effort to encourage and inspire the next generation of Killie fans.

“After the game we’re encouraging all Killie fans to stay in the stadium and watch one of the most memorable Killie teams in recent memory complete their traditional lap of honour complete with a few words from our manager Steve Clarke.”