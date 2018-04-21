Kilmarnock 0 - 2 Aberdeen: Dons move back into second place

Aberdeen piled the pressure on to Rangers in the race for second in the Ladbrokes Premiership as they claimed a vital 2-0 win at Kilmarnock.

With Hibernian claiming victory over Celtic at Easter Road, Derek McInnes needed a big response from his side at Rugby Park.

And the Dons boss got it as goals from Kenny McLean and Shay Logan saw them move back in front of Graeme Murty’s Gers, who return to action for the first time since last week’s Old Firm humiliation when they host Hearts on Sunday.

McInnes had questioned his side’s strength of character after they crashed out of the William Hill Scottish Cup to Motherwell last weekend - but there was no sign of weakness as they became the first team in 12 attempts to beat Steve Clarke’s team in league action.

Aberdeen defender Anthony O’Connor was given a start despite his part in a social media storm after he was caught attacking the Dons support following that Hampden defeat.

Skipper Graeme Shinnie, defender Logan and midfielder McLean were also back after missing that 3-0 defeat through suspension and their return made a noticeable difference as the visitors started with a hunger that was totally absent during the semi-final.

They took just two minutes to threaten, with Scott McKenna’s glancing header from Stevie May’s free-kick drawing a stunning reflex from Leo Fasan.

Killie were looking to arrest a run that had seen them fail to win any of their 19 previous encounters with the Pittodrie men but were thwarted when Joe Lewis made an equally impressive stop as he pushed Alan Power’s effort away after 13 minutes.

But Fasan - starting in place of injured number one Jamie MacDonald - let his team down as he failed to keep out McLean’s opener eight minutes before half-time.

There seemed little danger as McLean picked up the ball 35 yards out but the former Celtic stopper was slow getting down as the Dons midfielder drilled the ball low into the bottom corner at the near post.

Kris Boyd came close to levelling for Kilmarnock early in the second period as he was left free to step on to Greg Kiltie’s corner, but a combination of Shinnie and Dom Ball rescued Aberdeen with a goal-line clearance.

But it was Aberdeen who pounced again after 59 minutes as Logan put the Reds 2-0 in front.

May’s free-kick was met by O’Connor and while Fasan did well to palm away his header, he was helpless as Logan smashed home the rebound.

Fasan prevented things becoming even worse as he kept out Shinnie and Adam Rooney but defeat now leaves Kilmarnock seven points adrift of Hibs.