Kenny Miller on the way out of Livingston

Kenny Miller’s short-lived reign as Livingston manager appears to be over after only seven weeks.

It is understood talks took place with the club’s board last night and the newly-promoted Premiership side will issue a statement this morning.

The surprising news comes after player/manager Miller had taken charge of just seven competitive games. Livingston were knocked out of the Betfred Cup by Motherwell on Saturday but won three of their previous four cup ties, drawing the other.

They lost their opening league match 3-1 to Celtic and drew their second game against Kilmarnock. A power outage at the club’s Tony Macaroni Arena saw their Irn-Bru Cup tie with Forfar Athletic abandoned last week. But power was returned in time for Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Motherwell. The 38-year-old Miller played the whole 90 minutes and afterwards gave no indication of any unhappiness.

In an interview in Saturday’s edition of The Scotsman, he said: “I always wanted to become a manager and right now I feel like I’m 16 again, trying to win that contract at Hibs and get into the big team.

“I want to become the best manager I can possibly be, go as far as I can possibly go.”