Jordan Jones grateful for Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke’s diplomacy

He may have just bitten the hand which is soon to feed him but Jordan Jones’ continued appetite for success with Kilmarnock is testament to his development as both a player and person under Steve Clarke’s astute management.

The 24-year-old winger freely admits he struggled to cope with the aftermath of Rangers’ initial interest in him last season when they had a £350,000 bid for his services turned down by Killie.

But, having signed a pre-contract agreement this month to join the Ibrox club in the summer, Jones proved his focus remains very much on the job in hand when he scored the winner for his current employers against Steven Gerrard’s side at Rugby Park on Wednesday night.

“Previously the transfer windows were the hardest part for me to deal with because I was a bit inexperienced,” reflected the Northern Ireland international.

“I had never experienced it. But this season, it didn’t affect me and I think I performed really well. I used the experience I have gained under the gaffer and didn’t let it affect me. The pre-contract with Rangers got done early this month and now it’s time to focus on my football with Kilmarnock. That’s what I’m doing.”

Having upset some of the Kilmarnock fans with a celebratory tweet when his forthcoming move to Rangers was first announced, Jones got them firmly back on side by scoring the goal which lifted Clarke’s men into second place in the Premiership table, only a point behind champions Celtic.

Jones was even serenaded with a mocking chant of Rangers’ slogan “We Are The People” by the home support on Wednesday night, a reference to the “WATP” hashtag he had appended to the tweet. He has expressed his gratitude to Clarke’s skilful defusing of the issue, holding a press conference alongside him in which he informed the Kilmarnock fans they would be booing both manager and player if they turned on Jones for the rest of the season.

“I think that was the right thing to do from both our points of view,” said Jones. “I can’t thank the gaffer enough for backing me and putting his trust in me. It is up to me to repay him with my performances and that is what I am going to do between now and the end of the season.

“Me getting my move to Rangers is down to him, without a doubt. He trusts me and hopefully towards the end of the season I can show why he trusts me. He trusts all the boys and all the boys trust him. It is a good dressing room, everyone has got respect for each other and everyone respects the manager. What he says goes. We all believe in what he says. The points tally we have is why we believe in him.

“Everyone is willing to run through brick walls for him. The way he handled my situation shows why. He comes out and backs you when maybe other managers wouldn’t. That’s why you always want to give 100 per cent for him. All credit has to go to the gaffer.

“He is a top manager and he knows how to get the best out of his players. That’s why he is getting the best out of everyone, not just me. Everyone on the pitch the other night was different class.”

Jones has now scored in each of Kilmarnock’s last three league games, having previously failed to find the target this season. He believes Clarke’s continuing tutelage will further improve him as a player before he moves to Rangers. “We have worked together on how my end product can improve,” added Jones. “I need to try to bring a lot more goals and assists to my game. I’m not stupid. I know I need to improve. Everyone can see that it isn’t dribbling and going past players that is the problem for me, it is the thing at the end of it.

“Everyone in our team is becoming better week in week out because of how good a coach he is. Everyone buys into what he says. When he speaks, you listen.”

Asked if Kilmarnock can stay ahead of Rangers in the table for the rest of the season, Jones was understandably reluctant to commit himself.

“I’ve no idea,” he replied with a smile. “We’ll just have to see. We will keep flying under the radar and try to pick up as many points as we can. We do believe in ourselves. We will see where we finish up.”