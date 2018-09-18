James Tavernier signs new and improved Rangers deal until 2022

Rangers captain James Tavernier claimed he never had any thoughts of leaving Ibrox after signing a new and improved contract.

The right-back was the subject of interest from West Brom during the summer but Rangers rejected two offers and have now handed the former Wigan and Newcastle player a pay rise. Tavernier has committed himself to Ibrox until the summer of 2022 – a one-year extension on his previous deal, which he only signed in February.

Tavernier said on the club website: “I am delighted to go through the window and still be a Rangers player, and I have obviously been rewarded with a new contract. So I am absolutely buzzing with that and it is thanks to the club and my representatives for pulling it over the line.

“I’ve always seen this as the place for me to play football. Rangers have always been great for giving me the foundation to start playing again and to start my career over again, and

I will always hold that closely.

“There was a bit of interest in the summer, but I was fully focused on working with the gaffer in this new campaign and being captain as well.”

The 26-year-old has made 154 appearances and scored 25 goals since being signed by Mark Warburton in the summer of 2015 and was confirmed as club captain of Steven Gerrard’s new-look team during pre-season after wearing the armband during the latter part of last term.