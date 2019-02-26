‘It’s not me that’s sick’: Steve Clarke fires back at Rangers fans

Have your say

Steve Clarke has hit back at Rangers fans over a banner mocking the Kilmarnock manager following his highlighting of sectarian abuse.

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke speaks to the media. Picture: SNS

During Rangers’ 5-0 victory over Hamilton on Sunday, supporters in the away end displayed a banner which read: “Get well soon Steve Clarke.”

This came after Clarke had spoken out about being called a “fenian bastard” by the Ibrox support during Killie’s Scottish Cup clash at Ibrox.

Clarke responded to the banner after speaking to the media on Tuesday morning.

He said: “I appreciate their concern. But it’s not me that’s sick. I’m not sick.”#