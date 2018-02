Using data compiled by Wyscout.com we’ve put together a countdown of the most dominant centre-backs in the Scottish top flight this season.

It should be noted that Tom Aldred of Motherwell currently leads the league in percentage of aerial duels won. However, as he’s played fewer than 700 minutes, it didn’t feel fair to include him on such a small sample size. Every player included has featured in at least 1000 minutes in the league this season.