In pictures: Former EPL stars who failed to make their mark in Scottish football

To the surprise of no one, Chris Eagles left Ross County yesterday. The former Manchester United winger only arrived in Dingwall in late November, but he had already dropped out of the first-team picture and hadn’t played since January.

The 32-year-old isn’t the only former English Premier League star who has failed to impress in the confines of Scottish football. In fact, there are dozens of others who’ve done likewise. We’ve condensed them into a 25-man gallery, but it could easily have been double that size.