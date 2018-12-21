Huge injury boost for Celtic ahead of Rangers encounter at Ibrox

Odsonne Edouard is set to return to the Celtic team prior to the 29 December clash with Rangers at Ibrox, according to the Daily Record.

Odsonne Edouard was injured during Celtic's win over Motherwell. Picture: PA

It originally looked like Brendan Rodgers’ side would be left without a first-team striker after Edouard limped out of Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Motherwell.

The Frenchman was suffering from an abductor injury, though the extent of the problem isn’t as bad as first feared. He could even be back for the Boxing Day clash against Aberdeen.

This will come as a huge boost to Celtic who are without a back-up striker as Leigh Griffiths takes time away from football due to “ongoing issues”.

A source told the Daily Record: “It didn’t look too clever on Wednesday night but the news has been more encouraging today.

“It certainly looks as if the game against Dundee will be a bit too soon for Odsonne.

“But the indications we’re getting suggest has a good chance of being ready for the matches against Aberdeen and Rangers.”