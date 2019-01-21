How the Scottish Premiership would look based on away results - and there are a number of surprises
The 2018-2019 Scottish Premiership returns this weekend after a near four-week hiatus.
So far, the campaign has thrown up plenty of intrigue, excitement and controversy with five teams within six points of each other at the top of the table. The competitiveness is partly explained by the big teams' struggles on the road. We look at how the league would look if only away results were taken into considerations.