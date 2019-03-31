editorial image

How the Rangers players rated during 2-1 Old Firm defeat to Celtic

Ratings out of ten for every Rangers player as Steven Gerrard’s men were defeated 2-1 by rivals Celtic.

1. Allan McGregor

Early handling was not great but made some good saves. (7/10)

1. Allan McGregor

Early handling was not great but made some good saves. (7/10)
2. James Tavernier

Drove Rangers on after the break and set up the equaliser but a loose pass led to Celtic's winner. (6/10)

2. James Tavernier

Drove Rangers on after the break and set up the equaliser but a loose pass led to Celtic's winner. (6/10)
3. Andy Halliday

A few nervy touches early on but put in some good blocks and fought his corner well. Received a second yellow card after the full-time whistle after clashing with Brown. (7/10)

3. Andy Halliday

A few nervy touches early on but put in some good blocks and fought his corner well. Received a second yellow card after the full-time whistle after clashing with Brown. (7/10)
4. Connor Goldson

Defended well in the air especially, but was given a difficult afternoon on the ground by Edouard. Produced some good penalty-box tackles. (7/10)

4. Connor Goldson

Defended well in the air especially, but was given a difficult afternoon on the ground by Edouard. Produced some good penalty-box tackles. (7/10)
