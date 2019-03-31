How the Celtic players rated during 2-1 Glasgow Derby win over Rangers
Ratings out of ten for every Celtic player as Neil Lennon’s side left it late to grab all three points against their nearest rivals.
1. Scott Bain
Did not have a save to make before Ryan Kent's strike went in off his feet. Spilled Kent's late strike but saw the rebound cleared. (5/10)
2. Mikael Lustig
Defended well and made a good impact going forward in the first half. (7/10)
3. Kieran Tierney
Made a very positive start and came close with a powerful strike but his pre-match calf injury forced him off. (7/10)
4. Kristoffer Ajer
Strolled through the first half and made an excellent clearance to prevent Joe Worrall netting a late equaliser. (7/10)
