The victorious Celtic players applaud their fans at full time. Picture: SNS

How the Celtic players rated during 2-1 Glasgow Derby win over Rangers

Ratings out of ten for every Celtic player as Neil Lennon’s side left it late to grab all three points against their nearest rivals.

Did not have a save to make before Ryan Kent's strike went in off his feet. Spilled Kent's late strike but saw the rebound cleared. (5/10)

1. Scott Bain

Defended well and made a good impact going forward in the first half. (7/10)

2. Mikael Lustig

Made a very positive start and came close with a powerful strike but his pre-match calf injury forced him off. (7/10)

3. Kieran Tierney

Strolled through the first half and made an excellent clearance to prevent Joe Worrall netting a late equaliser. (7/10)

4. Kristoffer Ajer

