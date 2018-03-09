Hopeful punter bets £15k on Rangers to beat Celtic this Sunday

A betting punter has placed a staggering £15,000 on Rangers to defeat Celtic this Sunday.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has yet to lose to Rangers. Picture: SNS

The two sides will meet at Ibrox in the Ladbrokes Premiership as Graeme Murty’s side look to cut the gap at the top of the table to three points.

Rangers have not defeated Celtic since Brendan Rodgers arrived as manager, and they haven’t beaten their rivals inside 90 minutes since a 3-2 victory in 2012.

This has not discouraged one hopeful punter, who is looking to take advantage of the 27/10 odds on the home side winning.

David Macdonald of Ladbrokes said: “While the odds are still stacked against a Rangers victory, fans have never been more confident that this Sunday’s bragging rights will belong to them.”

