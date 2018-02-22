Hibs playing three times at Ibrox would be unfair say Lennon

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon says it would give Rangers an unfair advantage if his side have to travel to Ibrox for a third time in the league after the split.

He said: “It could give teams around us an advantage and certainly it would give Rangers an advantage, which is what we don’t want at that stage of the season.”

As the Premiership stands, Rangers will have played all five of the other top-six sides at home twice by the time the league splits, which will mean that while three of the teams can expect to host Graeme Murty’s team in the run-in, two others will face another trip to Ibrox.

It is not known who will face the injustice of playing three of their four games against Rangers away from home but, with Kilmarnock and Hibernian lowest ranked, based on the finishing positions of last term, they are the most likely to be affected.

That does not sit well with Lennon. Despite the fact his men have already beaten Rangers twice at Ibrox this season, he says it would be unfair and a financial blow to the club.

“We wouldn’t have any fear but it wouldn’t be ideal, I would rather play them at home from my own personal point of view at that point of the season,” said Lennon. “I wouldn’t be happy about it – although I’m not too sure Rangers would be happy about me going back there for the third time either.

“I think we’ve earned the right to have Rangers at home for the second time. I think that’s part of the reward for getting promoted and getting into the top six. It’s one of these games the club would look for to have a full house, so it would be unfair not to have that. I know these anomalies are sometimes thrown up. But, as a club, it’s one of the games you probably budget for; and you would expect to get a huge crowd and I think it would be unfair for us to miss out on that having earned the right to be there.”