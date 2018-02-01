Hibs debutant Florian Kamberi was ‘superb’ says Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon has spent the past two weeks studying Florian Kamberi but even he did not expect the striker to make such an immediate impact in his first appearance for the club, writes Moira Gordon.

The deal was completed early yesterday – and Kamberi made the most of his debut, netting as the capital club secured only their second win in six games, against Motherwell.

“I thought he was superb,” said the Hibs boss after seeing the impact made by the Swiss 22-year-old. “To be honest, I didn’t see that coming. Thought we might get 70 minutes out of him. But he gave us a different dimension and scored a fantastic goal.

“It’s a massive win. I don’t think we can stress the importance enough of the three points against a very good side. You can see the players are dead on their feet and gave me everything.”

Lennon welcomed the arrival of Scott Allan, signed on loan until the end of the season.

“We have Cammy Bell in the building as well. I’m a big admirer of Cammy, have been for a long time. But Scott Allan I like a lot. We’ve been looking for another creative one and he fits the bill. He’ll add a freshness to our play if we get the best out of him.”