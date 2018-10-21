Hibs boss Neil Lennon hits out at perceived double standards in media

Hibs boss Neil Lennon wondered why journalists had asked him questions they weren’t prepared to ask Brendan Rodgers in the aftermath of his side’s 4-2 defeat at Celtic Park.

The former Parkhead manager’s rancour came to light after a recording of the press conference was uploaded on to YouTube by podcast and fans’ site 90 Minute Cynic. The question comes around 3.55 into the video above.

The reigning Ladbrokes Premiership champions moved up into second place following the victory, which was secured thanks to goal from Tom Rogic, Olivier Ntcham and a double from Odsonne Edouard. Martin Boyle and Flo Kamberi netted for the visitors.

Lennon was unhappy with what he felt was a case of double standards after being queried about an incident towards the end of the match in which both dugouts became embroiled in a brief spat.

He replied by asking: “What did Brendan say about that? Did you ask him? Then why are you asking me then? I wasn’t involved in anything.

Hibs manager Neil Lennon has words with Celtic assistant Chris Davies after the Ladbrokes Premiership encounter at Celtic Park. Picture: PA

Asked if his assistants were involved, he answered: “We’ll keep it to ourselves.”

Lennon then continued: “You’re asking me a question that you didn’t ask the Celtic manager. Their bench was involved, my bench was involved and yet you didn’t ask him the question, did you? Why not?

“But you’re asking me. You’re looking for a headline or something but you’re not getting one.”