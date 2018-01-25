Hibs ask for another week to assess Swiss trialist Florian Kamberi

Hibs have asked Swiss club Grasshoppers Zurich to extend the trial of striker Florian Kamberi by another week as Neil Lennon attempts to solve his side’s scoring problems.

Hibs needed only one goal last night to claim all three points against Dundee at Dens Park. But it was midfielder John McGinn who stepped up to score after 52 minutes as the visitors’ strikers drew another blank.

Anthony Stokes, who has scored 11 goals this season since returning to the club for a third spell, was also missing from the squad once again and looks set to be on the way out of Easter Road. Lennon is eyeing a move for Kamberi, a Switzerland Under 21 internationalist who has already been on loan at Bundesliga 2 side Karlsruher SC.

“He (Kamberi) has been in training, he is on trial,” confirmed Lennon. “We have asked the agent to ask the club if we could extend the trial. We have only seen him in short-sided games.

“I’d like to spend a bit more time working with him and seeing him in bigger areas. We have liked what we have seen so far. But we have not signed him. We have asked to have him until next Wednesday. We will not train tomorrow and Friday will be a recovery day so we could do with a couple of days next week to have a good look.”

Lennon, pictured, was very satisfied with last night’s win following the disappointment of being knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Hearts on Sunday. “We played really well and could have won the game more comfortably,” he said. “I am delighted with the three points and the reaction and we have to see where we are for Saturday (v Celtic). It’s been another tough week”

Dundee manager Neil McCann was angered by referee Don Robertson’s failure to send off McGinn shortly after he scored the game’s only goal. The midfielder felled Glen Kamara when already on a booking but was only spoken to by the referee.

“I would argue he is probably Hibs’ best player but it’s a cynical foul right in front of the referee and he decides it’s a wee trip and isn’t a yellow card,” said McCann.